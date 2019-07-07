Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elois Irene McBride Her Light Shines on... Our beloved Elois's spirit made her journey to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 88. She passed away from heart complications. Elois, (Lois) was born on February 12, 1931 in Seattle, WA to Frank and Martha Paul. She grew up in the house her grandfather built at the base of Capital Hill. She attended the Cornish School of Arts as a teen and graduated from South Seattle High School. Lois studied art and majored in business at the University of Washington , where she received her BS degree. Lois is survived by her loving family, her children: Ed McBride and wife, Branka; daughter, Zo Ann McBride; grandchildren: Shawn McBride-Judd and husband, Ryan; grandson, Matthew McBride and girlfriend, Tara; grand-daughter, Megan McBride and boyfriend, Curtis; her loving nieces and nephews and dear friends. Elois was predeceased by her brother, Frank Paul Jr., and her loving sister, Lori Schultz, who she missed dearly. Lois married her late first husband, Ed McBride at age 24 and raised two children in the Everett area, where many great times were shared. She was the executive secretary to the Snohomish County Clerk. Lois later found her loving partner, the late Ron Kahler, with whom she shared many heartfelt adventures. She enjoyed boating and RVing with Ron and the grandkids. She loved traveling, especially to California and Eastern Washington, and exploring old towns. Lois loved fine-dining, dancing as well and attending social gatherings with family and friends. Lois had a passion for art and painting, and a gift for conveying thoughts and feelings on canvas. She was a member of the Marysville Art Guild and The Round Robin Art Guild. Her favorite subjects were landscapes and still-life. She currently has art showing in offices, banks, and PUD, as well as her residence club-house. Elois passed her appreciation of art to her son, and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and leaves behind beautiful, cherished memories. The family wishes to thank all of those who were there for Lois and cared for her in times of need. Special thanks to her niece, Mel, and the Marx Clan, as well as her caring neighbor Sherry. Elois lives on in our hearts forever... A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on: August 17, 2019 at 12:00pm Chapel on Swan's Trail, 5419 64th St SE Snohomish, WA 98290. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019

