Elsie Louise Booth
October 16, 1936 - May 17, 2020 Elsie Louise (Lundstrom) Booth, 82, passed away May 17, 2020. She was born October 16, 1936 in Everett, Washington to Bert and Christine (Johnson) Lundstrom. Elsie graduated from Everett High School in 1954. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and son, Michael. Survivors include her children, Kevin (Hazel) Booth, Betsy (Tracy) Bohlmann, and Melissa (Steve) Kamphaus; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Harold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Health (Hospice), 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466. A memorial service will be held this summer, celebrating Elsie, Tom, and Mike's lives. Elsie's memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.
