Elsie Roff passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 21, 2019 at age 98. Elsie was born on April 14, 1920 to Joseph and Elizabeth Spafford in Nottingham, England. Elsie was the oldest daughter to the second set of four of eight children. Elsie lived and survived bombings and worked in Nottingham during World War 2 era starting at a young age of 14 up until she met the love of her life, Forest Roff in 1945. Forest and Elsie were married in 1945 during the World War 2 era. As Forest was in the US Army and had to complete his tour, Elsie planned her Journey to America way of Queen Mary where she arrived in New York. She continued by train to Forest's hometown of Walla Walla, Washington. Soon after they had three children, Phil, Glen, and Robert and proceeded to move to the Seattle area where they resided in Edmonds, Washington for 20 plus years. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Forest, and her son, Robert. She leaves behind two children, Phil and Glen, along with her five grand-children, Steve (Melissa), Brian (Evangelina), Deborah (Andy), Robert (Kimmie), and Aryianna; eight great grand-children, Joey (Britney), Cameron, Jordyn, Bryce, Cody, Sydney, Courtney, and Emmalina, and one great-great grandchild (Adyson); many nieces and nephews in her home country of Europe, (Kevin, Jan, Carol, Pauline, Moirelyn) to name a few. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Floral Hill Cemetery, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036. With a celebration of life reception to follow at her family home in Marysville. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts. You will now be free to roam as you wish,see as much as you can, and hear all whom you have missed in heaven".

405 5TH AVE S

EDMONDS , WA 98020

Funeral Home Beck's Funeral Home

