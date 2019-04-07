Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Timboe. View Sign

Elsie Timboe passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, at the age of 105, surrounded by her family. She was born on a family farm in Edmore, North Dakota, to Sarah and Albert VanderHeiden, the third youngest of ten children. She graduated from Devil's Lake High School. In 1941 she moved to Everett, WA, with her husband, Harlan and bought a small home in the Pinehurst area. While raising her two children, Brad and Barb, she was active in the Methodist Church, a garden club, a pinochle club, and all her children's activities. Elsie lived in her home for seventy-seven years, until the age of 104. Following the passing of her husband in 1958, she went to work in the business office at Darigold and later at the Everett School District where she retired after seventeen years. In her later years, Elsie enjoyed annual camping trips to Lake Chelan with her children and grandchildren, exercising at Forest Park Pool until the age of 103, watching the Mariners and baking and eating cookies. She will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan, her parents, nine siblings, and son-in-law, Joe Richer. Surviving her are son, Brad Timboe (Muriel) and daughter Barb Richer; grandchildren, Katie Timboe (Carl), Emily Zimmerman (Chad), Carin McMains (Rob) and John Richer (Carol); great grandchildren, Grady, Macie, Meagan, Nolan, Anna, and Daphne. We would like to thank Elsie's caregivers at Adagio Adult Family Home and her Hospice team for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Avenue, Everett WA 98201; or to Community Foundation of Snohomish County, 2823 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201, or online at:





