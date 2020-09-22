1/1
Elva Murray
1931 - 2020
Elva Jean Murray of Arlington WA, 89 passed away September 14th, 2020.

She was an amazingly artistic loving Wife, Mother, Sister and friend. All who knew her loved her dearly, she always had a smile and kind word for everyone. We will miss her terribly.
She leaves behind Steve Murray, her loving husband of 56 years. She also leaves behind one Sister, Mickey Fields and family, and one brother Al Ashcraft and family. She was preceded by two brothers Morris and Don Ashcraft but leaves behind their families. As well as her nine children, Laveta Burley, Harry Diffin, Jennie deLeuw, Ron Diffin, Tammy Geisbert, Stevie Murray, Becci Riste, Kitty Killian, and Stormy Erickson and all their families.

August 1, 1931 - September 14, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

