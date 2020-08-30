1/1
Elvira Howard
1952 - 2020
Elvira (Vara) Howard, age 67, passed away peacefully at home, August 15, 2020 after battling cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Vara was born in Missouri to parents Manuela and Nicolas Gonzalez who preceded her in death.

She lived most of her life in Everett, Washington with the last 15 years of her life in Sacramento and Madera, California. She was a graduate of Everett College School of Nursing and worked as an RN for over 23 years.

Vara loved her seven siblings who survive her: Ruben Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas; Margarita Moreno and husband Jesse Moreno, Rachel Gamiz and Erika Simons, all from Madera, California; Ramiro Gonzalez, Alicia Reed and husband Jim Reed, and Olga Jimenez all from Sacramento, California.

She loved all her nieces and nephews and her manyfriends. But she loved no one more than her son Jacob Walden and her two grandchildren Dylan and Riane and her lovely and loving new daughter-in-law Susan Shirley Walden all from the Everett, Washington area. But above all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

November 2, 1952 - August 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
