Emery Gus Anderson passed away to eternal peace on September 21, 2019 at the age of 103. He was born in Yakima, WA on March 10, 1916. Emery worked and raised his family in Everett, then lived in Arizona and Eastern, WA after retirement. He moved back to Everett several years ago to be close to family. He enjoyed nature, gardening, and singing in church with his guitar. He was known for his good humor and cheerfulness. Emery leaves behind his sister, Grace Albriktsen; his children, Dolores Uhlman, Russ Anderson (Marilyn), and Loretta Hurd, stepson, Bill Burch (Lila); several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Join us in celebrating his life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway in Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 25, 2019