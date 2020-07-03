1/1
Emil Freimark
1941 - 2020
Emil Freimark, 78, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend went to his heavenly home on June 26, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's.

He was born on October 3, 1941 to John and Ernestina (Grenz) Freimark at Eureka, South Dakota. He was number 8 of 8 children. On June 7, 1964 he married Janice Dohn. In 1978 they moved to the Seattle area where most of his siblings lived. They raised three children in the Lynnwood-Bothell area. He was employed with Boeing for 20 years. His passion for horses and the farm life lead to establishing a horse boarding facility in Bothell and then moved it to Mount Vernon in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, son, Kevin Freimark, Everett, WA, daughters, Patricia Freimark Scottsdale AZ, and Lisa (Jeff) Breum, Monroe WA, brother Gordon Freimark, sister in law Mary Jane Freimark , brother in law Mike Smith, numerous nephews and nieces and coffee friends along with many horse friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Ernestina Freimark, brothers Oliver Freimark, Floyd (Linda)Freimark, and sisters Delphia (Alvin) Schick, Darlene (Elmer) Ochsner, Audrey (Clarence) Bauer, and Bonnie (Clarence) Stuckle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA October 3, 1941 - June 26, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
He was a good friend and will truly be missed
George Deasy
Friend
