Emily passed away January 15, 2020. She was born in Lee County, Iowa on December 9, 1915, preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ernst Kudebeh in April 2011. Emily married Henry Ernst Kudebeh on September 15, 1941. After only two weeks of marriage, Henry Jr. shipped off to Army boot-camp. Emily went home until moving to Tacoma, WA with Henry's sister, to be close to his base. After the army, Emily and Henry built a house near her family on property they owned. Henry worked for Santa Fe Railroads and farmed. Emily farmed, took care of the house, and had a son, James. In 1969 she completed her GED. Emily loved to read, especially western novels. She also enjoyed painting and sketching. Emily is survived by her son, James and her grand children, Elizabeth and Alexander. The Memorial will be held at 2:00pm on February 2, 2020 at Vineyard Park in Mountlake Terrace, WA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations go to your local library or Children's Hospital.

