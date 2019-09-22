Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Lamey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 5, 1941 - August 21, 2019 Emily Lamey passed away August 21, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She left before her family was ready, but throughout her life she was fiercely independent and did everything on her own terms. She was born Emily Bullinger in Sioux Falls, SD, to Joe and Elizabeth (Betty) Bullinger on October 5, 1941. She was the youngest of five kids raised in Havre, MT. She was an accomplished dancer and diver in her youth, and graduated from Havre Central High School in 1960. She had many fond memories of her upbringing in Havre and told all her family and friends that Havre was a wonderful place to be from. Emily married David Lamey in 1961 and together they raised five children with stops in Nebraska and North Carolina, before finally settling down in Everett, WA, in 1968. She was truly the best mother, homemaker and role model, especially when she was short-sheeting the beds of her visiting nieces and nephews. She was able to ensure her five very active kids made it to all their sporting events, music lessons, jobs and the regular emergency room visits. She was somehow able to be in all of those places at the same time. Emily was most proud of her 12 amazing grand-children. She would light up whenever they were around and she always had a jar of gummy bears, freshly baked cookies and pies in the kitchen for them. Known as Grandma TeeTee, she relished hosting family meals or excursions to the beach in Mukilteo, WA. Her homemade strawberry jelly was so good, many of her grandkids would not eat jelly bought from a store. Emily's favorite place on earth was Treasure Cay in the Bahamas. She discovered this remote hideaway 40 years ago and visited so often that some Bahamians considered her a local. She would frequently get visits from her children and grandchildren, but enjoyed many walks on the beach by herself, searching for shells, completely content in the place she loved. There will be less laughs at the Coco Beach Bar & Tipsy Seagull with her gone, but it should now be a little easier to get a Pina Colada. Emily leaves behind her five children: Joan, Dave (Haley), Doug (Tara), Dan (Julie) and Kate (Greg), and her 12 grandchildren. A funeral Mass is planned for September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Mission Catholic Church in Mukilteo, where Emily was a longtime parishioner, with a reception to follow after.



