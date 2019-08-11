Emma Suryan, 90, passed away on July 3, 2019. She was married to Lloyd Suryan for over 60 years until his passing 10 years ago. She is survived by her son David (Betty), daughter Debra (Thomas) Wolf, daughter Carolyn, son Robert, granddaughters Jennifer and Nancy (Daniel), great-granddaughter Lucy, sister Joyce Powell, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church (16431 52nd Ave W, Edmonds WA) at 2pm on August 17, 2019. See http://bit.ly/2YGB3Mq
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019