Engelbert F. Bastian

Engelbert Fredrick Bastian Engelbert Fredrick Bastian, age 87 of Lenoir City, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Bert was born a farmer in Erieville, NY, became a volunteer fireman, a machinist, and started his own manufacturing company (Storm Lake Machine). He retired as a Methodist pastor. Bert enjoyed learning and being on the water. He was a devoted husband, father of four, grandfather to four, and a great-grandfather (known as Papa) to three. He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Beverly Bastian. No public services will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020
