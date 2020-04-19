Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Albert Stoecklhuber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 10, 1928 - April 10, 2020 Eric Albert Stoecklhuber passed away on Good Friday after succumbing to Alzheimer's. He was 91. Born in Munich Germany, he went into the military at a young age to be part of the war machine of Germany as a Hitler youth. A few years after the war, he was able to start an apprenticeship in Rotogravure then Lithography. He met his wife Barbara in 1955, and soon after they were married. They emigrated to Canada in 1957 and remained there until moving to Edmonds, WA in 1977. They were married for over 60 years. His wife passed away 3 years earlier. He is survived by his only son, W. Michael; and grandson, Kurt. He also has a brother, Helmut, back in Germany. Eric enjoyed mom's good food, schnapps, and a cold beer when they had parties with their friends. He enjoyed nature and animals. He also was passionate towards Art and Antique collecting. There will be no service for him. Now he can be with Mom resting in a better place. Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Pops!



November 10, 1928 - April 10, 2020 Eric Albert Stoecklhuber passed away on Good Friday after succumbing to Alzheimer's. He was 91. Born in Munich Germany, he went into the military at a young age to be part of the war machine of Germany as a Hitler youth. A few years after the war, he was able to start an apprenticeship in Rotogravure then Lithography. He met his wife Barbara in 1955, and soon after they were married. They emigrated to Canada in 1957 and remained there until moving to Edmonds, WA in 1977. They were married for over 60 years. His wife passed away 3 years earlier. He is survived by his only son, W. Michael; and grandson, Kurt. He also has a brother, Helmut, back in Germany. Eric enjoyed mom's good food, schnapps, and a cold beer when they had parties with their friends. He enjoyed nature and animals. He also was passionate towards Art and Antique collecting. There will be no service for him. Now he can be with Mom resting in a better place. Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Pops! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close