November 10, 1928 - April 10, 2020 Eric Albert Stoecklhuber passed away on Good Friday after succumbing to Alzheimer's. He was 91. Born in Munich Germany, he went into the military at a young age to be part of the war machine of Germany as a Hitler youth. A few years after the war, he was able to start an apprenticeship in Rotogravure then Lithography. He met his wife Barbara in 1955, and soon after they were married. They emigrated to Canada in 1957 and remained there until moving to Edmonds, WA in 1977. They were married for over 60 years. His wife passed away 3 years earlier. He is survived by his only son, W. Michael; and grandson, Kurt. He also has a brother, Helmut, back in Germany. Eric enjoyed mom's good food, schnapps, and a cold beer when they had parties with their friends. He enjoyed nature and animals. He also was passionate towards Art and Antique collecting. There will be no service for him. Now he can be with Mom resting in a better place. Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Pops!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020