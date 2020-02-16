Eric Ragnar Anderson Eric Ragnar Anderson, 83, of Snohomish, WA, passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Britta Maakestad and Sven Ragnar Anderson. Eric married his beloved wife, Nancy Coombs, in 1963 and bought their first home and acreage near Snohomish. They lived there happily for 57 years. He is survived by Nancy; his two daughters: Heather Lenihan (Jason) and Sonja Stafford (Tycen); and his son, Chad Anderson. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Anderson in 2008. Eric was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Eric graduated from Marysville High School in 1956. He established his own company, Eric's Electric in 1971, which he ran successfully for 40 years. He was known for his excellent quality of workmanship, integrity, and his character. Eric will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Snohomish at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral services at the Snohomish Evangelical Free Church at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020