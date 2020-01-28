Eric Brandon Lapointe Feb. 2, 1982-Nov. 29, 2019 Eric Brandon Lapointe, 37, died suddenly on November 29, 2019 in Everett, WA. Those of us closest to Eric were left stunned, unable to find words that expressed the depth of our sorrow or magnitude of love this sweet person embodied. Eric leaves behind his child, Marcus; father, Michael Lapointe of Everett, his mother, Ellen Noble and her husband, John Noble of Chester MA; siblings, Rebecca and John, two nieces and a nephew; aunts, Pamela Choquette of Chester, Mary Baldwin of Dillon, SC, Susan Paton and her husband, Michael of Chicopee, MA; his uncles, Gary Lapointe and his wife, Helen of Holyoke, MA, Steven Lapointe and his wife, Lynn of Agawam, MA, Edward Lapointe and his wife, Beth of Ludlow, MA, Chuck Taft, James Taft, Russell Taft, Christian Taft, Paul Taft and numerous cousins. There will be one more opportunity to say goodbye to Eric. A memorial service is set for 2 pm, February 1, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Everett, 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA. Everyone is welcome. As a memorial contribution, Eric's father asks that that you consider taking this action: In Eric's memory, become involved in ending homelessness forever in your community. At the most stressful moments in a person's life, the basic needs, shelter and warmth, can make the difference between reclaiming your life or losing it. "Who are we as human beings, if we ignore the suffering of others?" Anonymous
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 28, 2020