Eric E. Thomason passed away November 14, 2019. He joined his mother, Arlene and his twin sister, Renee and brother, Lee in Heaven. Born in Tampa Bay, Florida in 1969. He was adopted by Arlene and Lawrence Thomason. Eric was a 1988 Lake Stevens High School Graduate who spent his life giving to others. He was a free spirit that literally would give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger if he thought they needed it more than he did. He was one of the kindest souls and best friends one could hope to have. He lived and worked in Sun Valley, Idaho for many years as a Chef before marrying his wife, Jessica and moving to Eugene, Oregon. He and his wife started their own food cart business, Wrap City. He was a true chef, who loved cooking and preparing meals for others. He had a passion for music, the outdoors, and time with friends and family. Eric was active in his community and was beloved by all that met him. He was also active with local charities in Eugene. Eric is survived by his wife, Jessica; sister, Laura, her husband, Chuck and nephews, Geoffrey and Thomason and his Aunt Jeanne. With countless friends, his loss is felt deeply by many. Our peace is that he is now with God. Memorial and Celebration of his life will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens on December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 4, 2019