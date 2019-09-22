June 9, 1967 - August 31, 2019 Eric passed away unexpectedly, on August 31, 2019 in his home in Snohomish, WA. Eric worked at Boeing as an Engineering manager. He will always be remembered for his smile, kindness, humor, energy and hard work. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of the lives of all that cared about him. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and cared for him. Contact family for information on services/celebration of life. Eric's wishes would be for donations to be made to Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019