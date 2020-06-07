Erica {Smith} Knisley Erica Ann Knisley was born on April 17, 1982 and left us way too soon on May 23, 2020. Erica graduated from Snohomish High School in 2000. Erica is survived by her parents Gordon and Patricia Smith; her children whom she adored Nicholas; Shaun Knisley; Aubrey; Devyn Smith; brother Todd (Tammy) nephew Travis grandmothers LaJean Jackson; Lydia Smith: Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends. Erica will be greatly missed by all and remain in our hearts and souls forever. April 17, 1982 - May 23, 2020



