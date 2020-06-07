Erica Knisley
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erica {Smith} Knisley Erica Ann Knisley was born on April 17, 1982 and left us way too soon on May 23, 2020. Erica graduated from Snohomish High School in 2000. Erica is survived by her parents Gordon and Patricia Smith; her children whom she adored Nicholas; Shaun Knisley; Aubrey; Devyn Smith; brother Todd (Tammy) nephew Travis grandmothers LaJean Jackson; Lydia Smith: Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends. Erica will be greatly missed by all and remain in our hearts and souls forever. April 17, 1982 - May 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 7 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved