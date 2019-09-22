Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erik B. Larsson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Erik Bertil (Bert) Larsson Erik Larsson, 93, passed away quietly on August 22, 2019 in Seattle. Bert was born in the small town of Norrala, Sweden on December 28, 1925. He was one of six children and was preceded in death by his father, Laurentius, his mother, Karin, and his older brothers, Sixten and Sigurd. He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabet Pearson, Kathy Larsson, and Susie Larsson. He also has three grandchildren, Larry F. Ames III (Robbie), Erik Ames, and Katherine Maslenikov (Pete) and numerous great grandchildren. Bert left Norrala to attend carpenter school in Sandviken, Sweden, where he met and married his first wife, Naimy. They had a daughter named Gunni (Elizabet). He lived with his wife and daughter in the village of Kungsgarden. It was here that he made the decision to immigrate to the USA. Bert arrived with his young family on May 17, 1956 and settled in Seattle, WA, without being able to speak a word of English. After a couple of years, he divorced. In the late 1950's and most of the sixties, Bert was an avid downhill skier and you could find him with his daughter and friends at Snoqualmie Pass, Alpental, Stevens Pass, or Mt. Baker skiing the day away. He taught downhill skiing at Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. During this time, Bert met other immigrants from Europe who missed soccer as much as he did and soon there were many teams playing in lower Woodland Park. Bert played for the Royal Realty Vikings. Bert was in the building industry his entire life and when he came to Seattle, he incorporated his own construction company, Bert E. Larsson Construction, Inc. During his long career as a Master Carpenter, he worked in Sweden, Alaska and throughout Washington. He built hundreds of homes, including numerous apartment complexes, duplexes and triplexes. Two of his favorite projects included building Trollhaugen – Sons of Norway ski cabin and remodeling Kongsberger ski cabin, most notably, the Swedish Sauna. In 1966, he married his sweetheart, Christina, and the two settled in Everett, WA. The couple had two daughters together, Kathy and Susie. He lived and worked the rest of his life in Everett. While married to Christina, he returned to cross country skiing and racing and became a member of the Kongsberger Ski Club. The family would spend weekends up at the cabin and ski and race. Bert attended and volunteered at many Winter Olympics including Squaw Valley, CA, Lake Placid, NY, Lillehammer, Norway and Salt Lake City, Utah. Bert competed in his first ski race at the age of 5. His last serious competition took place in the Italian alps, where he won three gold medals. He raced all over the US and Europe and won many medals, including gold, silver and bronze medals. The last time he went skiing was at Hyak, when he was 91. In Snohomish county, Bert continued to play soccer and became a referee. His favorite team was the over 40's WYWAK (When You Were A Kid). In 1984, WYWAK travelled to the British Isles to play soccer. He often looked back on this trip as one of the best. Bert was also a member of The Big Shots bicycling club. They biked around the Northwest. His last long ride took place in December, 2017 just before his 92nd birthday. For more than three decades Bert could be found at the YMCA working out at 5:00 a.m. He enjoyed meeting so many people at the Y; it was one of his favorite places. Soon after arriving in the Seattle area, Bert joined the Swedish Club and in his last 10-15 years, he would be one of the first volunteers on the first Sunday of the month, volunteering with the Swedish Pancake breakfast. He was also a long-time member of the Vasa Order in Mount Vernon, WA. Bert travelled over to Sweden over 30 times during his lifetime. One of his last wishes was to return to Sweden one last time. The family will take his ashes and return to Sweden, where he will recommune to his roots in Norrala, Sweden. Bert will be sorely missed by his family and many, many friends who all loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on September 28, 2019 at the Everett Transit Center in the Weyerhaeuser Room. The family would like to thank everyone at Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill for all they did to help our Dad during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA of Snohomish County.



Erik Bertil (Bert) Larsson Erik Larsson, 93, passed away quietly on August 22, 2019 in Seattle. Bert was born in the small town of Norrala, Sweden on December 28, 1925. He was one of six children and was preceded in death by his father, Laurentius, his mother, Karin, and his older brothers, Sixten and Sigurd. He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabet Pearson, Kathy Larsson, and Susie Larsson. He also has three grandchildren, Larry F. Ames III (Robbie), Erik Ames, and Katherine Maslenikov (Pete) and numerous great grandchildren. Bert left Norrala to attend carpenter school in Sandviken, Sweden, where he met and married his first wife, Naimy. They had a daughter named Gunni (Elizabet). He lived with his wife and daughter in the village of Kungsgarden. It was here that he made the decision to immigrate to the USA. Bert arrived with his young family on May 17, 1956 and settled in Seattle, WA, without being able to speak a word of English. After a couple of years, he divorced. In the late 1950's and most of the sixties, Bert was an avid downhill skier and you could find him with his daughter and friends at Snoqualmie Pass, Alpental, Stevens Pass, or Mt. Baker skiing the day away. He taught downhill skiing at Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. During this time, Bert met other immigrants from Europe who missed soccer as much as he did and soon there were many teams playing in lower Woodland Park. Bert played for the Royal Realty Vikings. Bert was in the building industry his entire life and when he came to Seattle, he incorporated his own construction company, Bert E. Larsson Construction, Inc. During his long career as a Master Carpenter, he worked in Sweden, Alaska and throughout Washington. He built hundreds of homes, including numerous apartment complexes, duplexes and triplexes. Two of his favorite projects included building Trollhaugen – Sons of Norway ski cabin and remodeling Kongsberger ski cabin, most notably, the Swedish Sauna. In 1966, he married his sweetheart, Christina, and the two settled in Everett, WA. The couple had two daughters together, Kathy and Susie. He lived and worked the rest of his life in Everett. While married to Christina, he returned to cross country skiing and racing and became a member of the Kongsberger Ski Club. The family would spend weekends up at the cabin and ski and race. Bert attended and volunteered at many Winter Olympics including Squaw Valley, CA, Lake Placid, NY, Lillehammer, Norway and Salt Lake City, Utah. Bert competed in his first ski race at the age of 5. His last serious competition took place in the Italian alps, where he won three gold medals. He raced all over the US and Europe and won many medals, including gold, silver and bronze medals. The last time he went skiing was at Hyak, when he was 91. In Snohomish county, Bert continued to play soccer and became a referee. His favorite team was the over 40's WYWAK (When You Were A Kid). In 1984, WYWAK travelled to the British Isles to play soccer. He often looked back on this trip as one of the best. Bert was also a member of The Big Shots bicycling club. They biked around the Northwest. His last long ride took place in December, 2017 just before his 92nd birthday. For more than three decades Bert could be found at the YMCA working out at 5:00 a.m. He enjoyed meeting so many people at the Y; it was one of his favorite places. Soon after arriving in the Seattle area, Bert joined the Swedish Club and in his last 10-15 years, he would be one of the first volunteers on the first Sunday of the month, volunteering with the Swedish Pancake breakfast. He was also a long-time member of the Vasa Order in Mount Vernon, WA. Bert travelled over to Sweden over 30 times during his lifetime. One of his last wishes was to return to Sweden one last time. The family will take his ashes and return to Sweden, where he will recommune to his roots in Norrala, Sweden. Bert will be sorely missed by his family and many, many friends who all loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on September 28, 2019 at the Everett Transit Center in the Weyerhaeuser Room. The family would like to thank everyone at Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill for all they did to help our Dad during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA of Snohomish County. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close