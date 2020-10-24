Ernest "Pete" Barr peacefully lost his fully lived life while sleeping on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his son Larry Barr & daughter Barbara Barr. Loved & cherished near & far by more people than stars in the sky, his legacy of love, tenderness, laughter & adventure lives on in his grand & great grand children. Never has a father been loved more purely & honestly by a daughter, a love that will transcend time. We grieve, we cry, we laugh, we will see you & momma again.

June 6, 1932 - October 6, 2020