1/1
Ernest "Pete" Barr
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest "Pete" Barr peacefully lost his fully lived life while sleeping on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his son Larry Barr & daughter Barbara Barr. Loved & cherished near & far by more people than stars in the sky, his legacy of love, tenderness, laughter & adventure lives on in his grand & great grand children. Never has a father been loved more purely & honestly by a daughter, a love that will transcend time. We grieve, we cry, we laugh, we will see you & momma again.

June 6, 1932 - October 6, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved