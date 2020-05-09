February 21, 1933 - May 1, 2020 Ernest Edward Walker passed away on May 1, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ernest was born on February 21, 1933 in Meridian, Mississippi. He was the sixth of seven children born to Monroe and Annie Eva (Hawkins) Walker. He was a graduate of Harris High School in Meridian. Ernest served in the US Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he began a 22 year career as an electrician at Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Everett, Washington. Ernest was a faithful member of Bailey A.M.E. Church in Everett. Ernest was married sixty years to Annie (Stevenson) Walker; he was blessed with three daughters, Sherron (Sean) Boyea, Debra (Murphy) Parrish, and Toya Walker; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one godson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ernest will be missed by all. Charitable donations: Bailey A.M.E. Church PO Box 5221 Everett, WA 98206 or The Everett Gospel Mission PO Box 12824 Everett, WA 98206.