May 15, 1925 - May 15, 2019 Ernest passed away on his 94th birthday. Ernest was born in Santa Barbara, CA and grew up in the Gold Bar/Sultan, WA area of Snohomish County. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Sultan High School and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War being discharged as a Sergeant. Ernie worked as a logger, dairy farmer, electronics specialist and school custodian. Much of his working career was spent at Broadway Television in Everett, WA. He was an Amateur (Ham) Radio Operator with the call sign of K7PEU (which always made him laugh). Ernie was preceded in death in 1968 by his son, James A. Verlinde; and in 2000 his sister, Eunice Dolores Oelrich. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; his sons, Dan and Dale; his brother, David H. Verlinde and Dave's wife, Ann.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 21, 2019