In Loving Memory Ernest J. Miller Feb. 21, 1928 - April 13, 1999 You were our hero, our friend, our strong foundation. You offered your love without hesitation. So much beauty contained in a life so full, so much grace bestowed on your mortal soul. Your amazing life was put to rest, to prove to us that God only takes the best. No longer will we hear your jolly laugh, or see your smiling face, but we all know, deep in our hearts, you're in a better place Your loving wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2019