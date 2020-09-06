Ernst Rudolf Brockmann was born on August 2, 1931 in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. After WWII, Ernie desired to go to America; in 1950 he immigrated to settle in Portland, OR. He gave his heart to the Lord at a Billy Graham Crusade in 1950 and his life was forever changed. Ernie enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and served as an Intelligence Officer. Ernie met JoAnn Prouse at church and they married on August 24, 1956. They had a beautiful life together and boasted 4 children. Ernie later took a job teaching German in the Everett School District, after finishing his Masters at the UW. He continued to work as a teacher and sub at Cascade, Everett and Jackson for the next 50 years; he was a beloved "legend" and known for his endless stories and wisdom. After 60 years together, JoAnn went home to be with the Lord in 2015. Ernie found love again and married Colleen Cashen-Lienau on September 2, 2017.

Above all, Ernie was a devoted man of God and praised Him every day of his life. He spent his time serving at Bethany Christian Assembly, and then Northshore Christian. He loved people and people loved him. He was the epitome of kindness, grace, and patience (except when he drove); a passionate traveler, a friend to all, a loving dad and "Opa" and proud American.

Ernie went home to meet his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Henri and Ina Brockmann, and wife, JoAnn Brockmann. He is survived by his two brothers, Heinz (Gisela) Brockmann and Jurgen (Edith) Brockmann, wife, Colleen Brockmann, 4 children, Berinda (Mark) Wolitarsky, Carmen (Mark) Yeadon, Bryan (Melody) Brockmann and Deanna (Jim) Kelly, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Please share a memory at his memorial website: www.forevermissed.com/ernie-rudolf-brockmann

August 2, 1931 - August 25, 2020