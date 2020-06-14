Ludington Ernie H. Ludington was born November 5, 1928 and passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020.



He graduated from Everett High School in 1948.



He enlisted in the US Army and received a Honorable Discharge in 1952.



He married his wife, Loris, on June 26, 1953. This year would have been their 67th Anniversary.



He loved the outdoors and couldn't wait to move back to their summer home in Langley so he would be ready for opening day of the fishing season. He enjoyed his annual hunting trips with his sons, grandson and son-in-law. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family, especially if tacos and chocolate chip cookies were on the menu.



He was preceded in death by his parents Vera and Ned Ludington and brother, Vern Helsberg.



Ernie is survived by his wife, Loris, children: Sheri (Dan) Johnson, Ned (Mary) Ludington, Roger Ludington (Tracy Peterson) and Diane Ludington. Grandchildren: Sarah (Tyge) Spane, Nichalous & Jesse Ludington, Jenny (Jon) Dickson, Megan (Priest) Pascua, Heather (Kevin) Andrews, Wendy Ludington, Ashley (Nick) Boston and Joshua Brown. Great-grand children: Paige & Aubrey Spane, Lauren & James Dickson and Trace Pascua. His sister Betty (Gary) Kohlwes and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ernie will be greatly missed; he was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and papa.



"May he forever soar with the eagles he loved"



A private family graveside service will be June 19 at Evergreen Cemetery as we celebrate his life. November 5, 1928 - June 7, 2020



