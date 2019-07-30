March 11, 1930 - July 21, 2019 Ervin was born in Baker, MT on March 11, 1930 to Albert and Anna Krausz. He grew up in Lennon, SD before moving to Washington State where he met the love of his life, wife, Glenna Sayles. They were married on May 26, 1951. He worked for Nord Door before retiring. He loved dancing, camping and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna in 2000, after 49 years of marriage. Also his parents, Albert and Anna Krausz; and brother, Edward. He leaves behind four children, Gayle Bryant (Ron), Pete Krausz (Kathy), Cheryl McKay (Al), Paul Krausz; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Hills, Lynnwood with a gathering at Legion Park, Everett to follow.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 30, 2019