Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509

November 16, 1920-April 19, 2019 Estella D. Jensen, a retired machinist, devoted wife to Karl "Bill" Jensen (deceased), mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away in her home at the age of 98 on April 19, 2019. Her loving daughter, Sandy and grandson, Karl were by her side. Estella was born to Clarence and Lena Hershaw in Virginia City, MT in 1920. Stella was the youngest of seven children and was nicknamed "Babe" for life. The family moved to Arlington, WA in 1926. She was the last survivor of her siblings. Estella made a life in Arlington. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1937 and enjoyed reunions for decades. During WWII she worked for Boeing as a machinist and later at a local shipyard as a welder. Estella enjoyed gardening and growing her own food which she canned and shared. She loved animals, she took in and cared for many stray dogs and feral cats. She enjoyed the birds and deer that came to her orchard as well. After retirement Estella and Bill enjoyed traveling for many years. Estella also worked as a volunteer tour guide for the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum. A graveside service is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Arlington Municipal Cemetery.





