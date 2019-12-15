Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Braaten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Marit Suzanne Braaten Esther Braaten, 92, of Everett, WA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Warm Beach Senior Community, Stanwood, WA where she resided. She was born September 9, 1927 in Minnewauken, ND to Arne and Elizabeth Steen. Eventually, their family moved to Bonner's Ferry, ID and then Spokane, WA. Esther was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane and later, while attending Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle she met and married the love of her life, Larry Braaten and recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Esther and Larry had seven children - Randy, Ron, Bill, Julie, Hallie (deceased), Arne, and Kristine; 18 grand children: Joel, Rachelle, Ryan, Micah, Nathan, Abigail, Gabriel, Jessica, Joshua, Trisha, Christopher, Kari, Jay, Thomas, Casey, Taylor, Evan, Ethan; 11 great grandchildren - Austin, Alysa, Kayli, Tristyn, Kristopher, Riley, Dylan, Emma, Owen, Matthias, Sawyer, Jaxon, and one on the way. Esther is survived by one brother, Gordon Steen, two sisters, Evelien Reeves and Arlene Helsing, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Alice Merz, Roger Steen, Alvin Steen, Edith Poquette, Inez Derington, and David Steen. Esther had a heart of gold and deeply loved and served her husband and children tirelessly. Proverbs 31:28,30 Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.... Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:30pm at Warm Beach Senior Community (Beachwood Lounge), 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292.



