Esther F. Thompson Nov. 29, 1924 - Sept. 17, 2019 Esther Faye Thompson, age 94, was born on November 29, 1924 in Elgin, OR to her parents, John and Edith Masten. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1943 and married Edward P. Thompson shortly after in Walla Walla, WA. They were married for 61 years before Edward passed away in Everett, WA in 2004. Esther worked in various jobs during her life but was an original "Rosie the Riveter" while working at The Boeing Co. in Seattle during World War II. She also volunteered for many years for Visiting Nurses. Esther is survived by her son, Ron Thompson and his wife, Heidi from Mukilteo, WA; and her daughter, Peggy Hackett and her husband, William from Prescott, AZ. She also leaves four grandchildren, Courtney and Colin Thompson, Brian Hackett and Connie Worrell; and eight great-grandchildren. Esther and Edward moved from Enterprise, OR to Everett, WA in 1962. She was preceded in her death by her twin sister, Eileen Thomson; brother, Jim Masten; and sister, Marie Brosz. At her request there will be no grave site services. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family especially wants to thank Providence Hospice and "A Happy Home" Adult Family Home in Mill Creek, WA for taking such great care of Esther for the past 18 months.



