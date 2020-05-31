A very special lady, Esther Marie Holmes, left this earth on May 13, 2020. She was age 91 years and 3 months. She was born on February 13, 1929, the second child of Paul and Anna Manini, and lived in Seattle until she was 15 when her family moved to Preston, Washington. This is where she met the love of her life, Russell Holmes. They married on June 6, 1947 and had over 72 happy years together. In 1951, they moved to Marysville, Washington, where they raised five children. Esther was a woman of many talents. She was known as an excellent cook whose pies were legendary. She also could catch a salmon when others were skunked and could dig a bucket of clams in minutes. Her garden produced the biggest tomatoes, squash, beans, and potatoes around. At age 50, she took up oil painting and created a collection of paintings that are treasured by all who were lucky to get one. She has gone to be with Dad who died on December 21, 2019. Although we will miss her, we are happy that she is with our Dad. She leaves her children, Margaret Turcott (Jim), Michael Holmes (Linda), Elizabeth Hammer (Stan), Steve Holmes (Linda), and Mary Roberson (Dale); 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; and hundreds of good friends. She was a member of the Baptist Church for over 72 years. We thank the staff at Grandview Village in Marysville for their love and care for all their residents, including their wonderful care of Mom and Dad. Our parents enjoyed the time they spent there and came to love the staff, residents, and the facility. We also thank Providence Hospice Health Care Facility in Everett, Washington for the outstanding care they provided in our parents' last days. Please see Flintofts.com for information about plans to celebrate the life of Russ and Esther Holmes.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.