Obituary
Esther L. (See) Ayers Esther left us unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at age 62. She's at peace with her Heavenly Father now. She's survived by her beloved husband, Rodney; son, Jason (Leslie) and stepdaughter, Heather; siblings, Anna, Phil (Susan), and Sarah; nephew, Brian; and nieces, Kris (Julie) and Ivy. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Geraldine, and brothers, Nathan and John. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Alderwood Community Church, 3403 Alderwood Mall Boulevard, Lynnwood, WA. Memorial contributions to Seattle Ronald McDonald House rmhcseattle.org/donate/ would honor Esther. To enter a tribute, go to asacredmoment.com/
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 9, 2019
