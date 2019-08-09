Esther L. (See) Ayers Esther left us unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at age 62. She's at peace with her Heavenly Father now. She's survived by her beloved husband, Rodney; son, Jason (Leslie) and stepdaughter, Heather; siblings, Anna, Phil (Susan), and Sarah; nephew, Brian; and nieces, Kris (Julie) and Ivy. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Geraldine, and brothers, Nathan and John. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Alderwood Community Church, 3403 Alderwood Mall Boulevard, Lynnwood, WA. Memorial contributions to Seattle Ronald McDonald House rmhcseattle.org/donate/ would honor Esther. To enter a tribute, go to asacredmoment.com/
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 9, 2019