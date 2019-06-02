Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene "Bud" Anderson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene V. "Bud" Anderson Jr. Bud Anderson Jr. was born to Lois F. Anderson and Eugene V. Anderson Sr. on April 26, 1949 in Seattle Washington, he passed away peacefully on May 18 2019 surrounded by family. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the US Navy from February 1968 - March 1971. Bud was a longtime friend of Bill W. and had a prominent role in the fellowship for over 38 years. He touched and impacted endless amounts of people through his love of service and all around heart for helping those who were put in his path. He loved spending time with his family, taking pride in showing his grandchildren how to help feed the chickens and gather eggs as well as other chores around the "camp". Bud is survived by his sons, Kris Anderson, David Suttles, stepson, Christopher Davis, daughter, Cecilia Jones and step daughter, Kelsey Davis; grandchildren, Brayden Muir-Jones, Brody and Zane O'Toole and Garret Reid; sisters, Judy (Tom) Murray, Daisy (Rauel) Kallop, brother, Ray Anderson; nieces, Leah (Joe) Stride, Willow Kallop, Paula Anderson, nephews, Jason Murray, Aaron Murray, great nephews, Preston Parker, great niece, Jasmine Merkel. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene V. Anderson Sr., grandparents, Bernie and Ray Miller, and granddaughter, Raquell Reid. The family would like to invite all who wish to join us in gathering for a celebration of life on June 8, 2019 at the Tulalip Tribal Gymnasium at 12:00pm.



