Eugene "Gene" Earl Auer, passed away on November 23, 2020 in Edmonds Washington. Gene lived a full life of 91 years, highlighted by 71 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Katherine. Gene was born in Clarkston Washington to Michael and Alma Auer and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1947. He graduated in Pharmacy from Idaho State University in 1951, and at the age of 20 years, was the youngest pharmacy graduate in Idaho.

In business and in life, Gene was a man of integrity, leadership, and compassion. He believed in hard work, attention to detail and treated customers as family. Gene was formerly co-owner of the Owl Drug stores in Lewiston, ID and Clarkston, WA. He loved forming relationships with those that frequented the drug stores and to this day, did not forget a name or a story.

In 1979, the Auer brothers built Skippers and in 1982, Arby's fast food restaurants. Gene retired from the stores in 1992, moved to Mill Creek Washington, and continued as a relief pharmacist for many years in settings across the state of Washington.

Gene served proudly as President of Idaho State Board of Pharmacy in 1965 and was twice appointed by Governor Andrus and Governor Evans to the State Board of Pharmacy serving ten years, from 1973 to 1983. As a businessman, Gene was heavily vested in the economic health of the Lewiston-Clarkston valley, and was chairman of the City of Lewiston Housing Authority, Director and past president of the Lewiston-Clarkston Kiwanis Club, Director and chairman of various committees of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce and was actively involved in the Boys Club.



Gene was appointed to the Lewiston Port Commission in 1978, and later elected to two six-year terms as Port Commissioner and Secretary-Treasurer where he partnered in building infrastructure and leading environmental and sustainability efforts of the Snake/Columbia River system, expanding economic and recreational development throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.

Gene is a member of Pharmacy's Honorary fraternity, Phi Delta Chi, The Calam Masonic Temple, Shriners, the Elks Club, and Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox church.

In 2012, Gene proudly received the Spirit of Stewardship award by the Metropolitan Gerasimos of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of San Francisco, for his outstanding and devoted service to the church.

Gene was known for his love of the outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing, golfing, hiking and skiing. He traveled and assisted his wife, Katherine, a lecturer and bridge director, on 129 cruises around the world.

Gene was a member and served on the parish council of the Episcopal church in Lewiston, St. Katherine's and St. Paul Orthodox churches in the Seattle area. He was most recently a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Shoreline, WA. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Deligan Auer, his son Stephen Eugene Auer, his sister-in-law Barbara Deligan, and son-in-law Charlie DeJong. Gene was a man of rare kindness and will be lovingly remembered by his children Barbara (Earl) Bardin and Karen DeJong, his brother Michael (Barbara) Auer of Clarkston, and Kay Betts of Seattle, WA. He will forever live in the hearts of his grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Lauren and Craig, Katherine and Scott, Erica, Allison, Colby (Kelly) and Casey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund and sent to the family. Private funeral services will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Shoreline WA. Burial services will follow at Evergreen Washelli, Seattle Wa. Funeral services will be livestreamed for remote attendance.

Arrangements are under the direction of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle.

October 3, 1929 - November 23, 2020