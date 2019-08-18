Eugene C. Houk Sr. Sept. 14, 1935 to July 14, 2019 In loving memory of Eugene Houk Sr. age 83, who went peacefully to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Linda on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Eugene is survived by his sister, Jeannete (Bobby Lee) Wagner, brother, Robert Houk; children, Eugene Houk Jr. (DeDe), daughter, Debbie (Rod) Waters, Kelly Eisner and grandchildren, Amy (Jeremy Sweem), Christopher Boswell, Jennifer (Andrew Boothman), Brian Houk, Cody and Carly Waters, Britnie and Brett Eisner and five great grandchildren who will all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death, by his parents, Clyde and Jesse Houk, brother, Dean Houk, and daughter, Cindy Boswell Hernandez. Gene was a loving Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather; his family meant the world to him. Avid fisherman, and proud union worker in Seattle, Everett and Alaska. A Private service will be held for family, followed by a celebration of life on August 23, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Amar Road, Marysville, WA. Please wear Seahawk attire, Go Hawks!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 18, 2019