Eugene (Gene) Raymond Pierce January 15, 1936-October 4, 2019 Gene was born January 15, 1936 to parents, Dudley and Doxie Pierce. He passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born and raised in Everett, WA and graduated from Everett High in 1954. He went to work for Weyerhauser right after graduation. He met his wife, Doris while she was working at the Roxy Theater. They were married in 1955. He then went to work for the 7up Bottling Company, then the Olympia Bottling Company. In 1974 he went to Alaska to work on the pipeline for 13 years. After returning from Alaska, Gene and his son, Kim, started Pierce and Son Trucking. He retired from Teamsters Local #38 in 1988. Gene was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also played fastpitch softball, and drove race cars at Sky Valley and Skagit Speedway where he won several championships. Gene is survived by his wife, Doris; their four children: Kim, Karen (Jerry), Karla (Steve), and Kathy (Jimmy.) Also nine grandchildren: Alison, Heather, Stephanie (Danny), Kayla, Tyler (Sarah), Shayne (Teresa), Danny, Cody (Kayla), and Megan; and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at his home, 3802 100th Pl NE, Marysville, WA 98270.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 17, 2019