Eugene Rickard, 73, of Marysville, WA died February 6, 2020 from a long battle with COPD. He was born June 17, 1946 to Ralph Rickard and Carol Hilderbrand both deceased. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Green and many other family members. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Joy Rickard; their kids, Beverly Anderson and Darin (Deb) Rickard all of Marysville; five grandkids: Andrew, Bryce, Brittany (Jacob), Dalton and Amber, one great granddaughter, Aubrey; two brothers, Raymond (Roxie) Hilderbrand of Spokane, WA and James (Teri) Hilderbrand of Priest River, ID. He worked for OK Roofing and went on to work for Boeing for almost 24 years when he retired in 2012. Service will be held this summer.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 14, 2020