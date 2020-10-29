1/1
Eugene Supernaw
1927 - 2020
Eugene William Supernaw passed away peacefully at his home in Everett, WA on October 22, 2020. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, he lived a life of service enlisting in the US Navy in 1943 and served his community as a successful orthodontist. He will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn from Everett, his mother Regina from Bellevue, his sister Marie, and his wife Cleo from Mukilteo. He is survived by his sister Ruth-Ann from Bellevue, his son John, and daughter Anne. Funeral services will be held at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Edmonds at 10:30 AM with a graveside service to follow at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle at 2:15 PM. Because of Covid restrictions, please contact the church for social distancing guidelines. January 2, 1927 - October 22, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
