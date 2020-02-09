Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Tipping. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Eugene (Gene) Bernard Tipping Sept. 28, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2020 Eugene (Gene) Bernard Tipping of Camano Island, WA passed away January 31, 2020. Born September 28, 1938, in Deadwood, SD, Gene's parents moved the family to Lake Stevens, WA in the mid 1950s. Gene was a graduate of Lake Stevens High School (1956), spent time in the U.S. Army (1961-1963), apprenticed in the Bremerton Shipyards before landing a career at General Telephone in Everett, WA. In 1979, the Tipping family moved to Bottineau, ND where they would own and operate the Family Bakery. In 1984, Gene returned to the northwest and to GTE until his retirement. Gene is survived by his longtime companion and significant other, Marlys Webster of Camano Island; sister, Mary Tipping (Everett); sons: John (Marilyn) Tipping of Ballard, WA; and Mike (Lynn) Tipping of Lake Stevens; granddaughters: Kelsea, Cassidy, Cora and Ella; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy. Also survived by Marlys' children: Craig Webster, Scott (Sandy) Webster, Julie (Jeff Robinson); and grandson, Charlie. A friend to everyone, Gene loved seeing his kids and grandkids in action whether it was sporting events, drama productions, car racing or whatever they were into at the time. He worked at involving himself in their lives. Gene was a passionate hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time with his family on his 22' Bayliner, salmon fishing, crabbing, shrimping or just cruising Puget Sound. He looked forward to hunting season, especially in the Methow Valley and the hills surrounding Ellensburg, WA (Manashtash area). He was famous for the great meals he made for everyone at camp. Gene was also a passionate fan for Lake Stevens High School football games (he played for the team in the 1950s), and spent many Friday evenings watching the Vikings play. A celebration of life, open house-style gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the home of his son, Mike Tipping, 10107 3rd Place SE, Lake Stevens, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Purple & Gold Club, PO Box 1319, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

