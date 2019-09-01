Eugene L. Ward Gene Ward died peacefully surrounded by family on April 29, 2019. He was 95. Born in Anatone WA, he lived most of his adult life in Everett, WA. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Betty Ward; and his son, Kevin Ward. He is survived by his son, Ron and daughter-in-law, Giuliana; daughter, Barbra and their families. He was especially proud of his grandsons, Finnian, Joseph and Francesco; and his great grandkids, Finley and Macklin. There will be memorial service for family on September 8, 2019. We will all miss Papa Gene
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 1, 2019