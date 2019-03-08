Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice M. (Tolbert) and Angelo L. Sparagno. View Sign

Eunice M. (Tolbert) Sparagno Mar. 23, 1924 - Jan. 30, 2019 Angelo L. Sparagno Feb. 16, 1921 - Jan. 10, 1999 Angelo was born in Pennsylvania to Nicola and Lucia Sparagno. They moved to Peerless, MT when he was young. His sisters, Antoinette, Faustine and Virginia preceded him in death. He excelled at basketball and baseball during his high school years. He served in the Army during WWII and after discharge, worked for the Northern Pacific/BN railroad in MT then WA. Eunice was born and raised in Seymour, IA to Anna Pearl (Young) and Benjamin Clark Tolbert. She grew up on a farm, then later moved to town. Brothers, Howard and Robert; and sister, Charlotte preceded her in death. In 1943, she moved to Everett, WA and worked at the historic Monte Cristo Hotel. Angelo and Eunice married in 1948 and moved to Snohomish, WA where they raised five children, Cynthia, Annette, Nick, Stephen and Nancy on a farm on the Pilchuck River. In 1982 they retired to Ocean Shores, WA. They enjoyed the ocean, visits from family and friends and Mariners baseball. Angelo passed away one month prior to their 51st wedding anniversary. Eunice's wishes to remain in her home were honored until the last two months of her life. She passed surrounded by her children and some of her 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A private family celebration will be held in March. With Eunice's passing, the last of the "Greatest Generation" has left our family.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2019

