Obituary

(Hoobie) ANOTHER ANGEL HAS HER WINGS. Eunice Mosley, 89, passed away October 25, 2019. Eunice was born November 13, 1929 in Moulton, NE. She grew up in Sargent NE, Located in Sandhill Country. Upon High School graduation, Eunice attended business college in Omaha, NE. Here she became engaged to her future husband, Ernie Mosley. They married in 1949 and moved to Wichita, KS where Ernie worked for Boeing. They had three children, Dick, Maisen and Tim all born in Wichita. In 1968 the family moved to Everett, WA during the Boeing 747 Boom. Eunice lived in the area until her passing. Prior to her retirement, Eunice worked as Executive Secretary for 20 years at The Everett Rotary Club. Eunice was always on the go and there wasn't anything she didn't like to do. She was one of those people who never had a bad word to say about anyone and was loved by all. She will truly be missed. She leaves behind her son, Dick, daughter, Maisen, ex daughter-in-law, Bonnie and grandchildren, Katie and Scott. Memorial service will be at an undetermined date at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Everett Providence Hospice at 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201. They were her Guardian Angel in her time of need.



