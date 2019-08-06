Sept. 7, 1921 - Aug. 2, 2019 Evelyn Botesch, aged 97, passed away peacefully at her home on August 2, 2019. She was born in Spooner, MN to Judith and John Fosse on September 7, 1921. Evelyn and her twin sister, Eva, graduated from the Providence Nursing School in Everett, WA. She worked at the Orthopedic Hospital and Providence General Hospital. After loosing her first husband, Lloyd Rodstrom to cancer, after 11 years of marriage, she married Harry Botesch in 1956. Especially in her later years, she became very close to her stepson, John Botesch. Evelyn loved cats, gardening and music. She was the pianist at Everett's Covenant Church for many years. Evelyn was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. She was an active member of Central Lutheran Church and participated in many bible study groups. Evelyn was predeceased in death by her parents, Judith and John Fosse; brother, Clifford Fosse; twin sister, Eva Ross; first husband, Lloyd Rodstrom; and husband, Harry Botesch. She will be deeply missed by her niece, Judy (Tom) Douglas; beloved grandniece, Katherine Douglas; stepson, John (Barbara) Botesch; grandchildren, Leigh (Scott) Adams, Michael Botesch, Dianne Botesch; and great grandchildren Krystle and Jonathan of Texas. Evelyn enjoyed life to the fullest! She was truly a ray of sunshine with a generous, cheerful and loving heart. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway Everett, WA 98023. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central Lutheran Church, 2702 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201 or to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 6, 2019