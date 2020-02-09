Dec. 27, 1919 - Jan. 27, 2020 Evelyn passed away in Arlington, WA on January 27, 2020. She was born in Benson County, ND to Clarence and Gustina Helgeson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Chapman. They resided in Everett, WA and traveled the world and wintered in Arizona. She is survived by her children, Evadeen (Tom) Brockway, Brad Chapman, Jerald (Claudia) Chapman, Jewel (Larry) Taylor, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Olaf's Church, c/o Deb Hanson, 5569 Hwy 19, Maddock, ND 58348
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020