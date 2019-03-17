Obituary

June 3, 1924-March 17,2017 We had a wonderful mother/grandmother/great grandmother and friend, one who never really grew old. Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold. Her eyes were as bright as shining stars and in her cheeks you would see roses. We had a wonderful mother/grandmother/great grandmother and friend, and that's the way it will always be. But never forget she's still keeping an eye on all of us and her love shines down on us every minute of every day. At the end of each day as the darkness comes to call, we can look into the heavens and know you are there watching over us until the morning light comes to call, with a touch of sunlight, a soft kiss on our cheeks from you to wake us for the start of a new day. We know you loved us very much mom, and we hope you knew how much we loved you and we miss you every single day. We carry that love with us and know that you are with dad and you both are watching over us until we are all together again Ron and Nancy Todd Jay, Elza and Joey Bill and Joanne Matthew, Brittany, Charlie and Mavis Cheryl

