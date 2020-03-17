Send Flowers Obituary

June 3, 1924-March 17, 2017 Elza Deckard Feb. 24, 1917 - Oct. 13, 2014 We had wonderful parents, grandparents, great-grand parents and the best friends we could ever ask for, these two people never grew old. Their smiles and laughter could brighten any day, we were so very lucky to have them for the time we did. We had wonderful parents, grandparents and great grandparents and that is the way it will always be. We must never forget that they are keeping an eye on all of us and their love will shine down on us every minute of every day. At the end of each day, as the darkness comes to call, we can look into the heavens and know that they are watching over us until the morning light comes to call, with a touch of sunlight, soft kisses on our cheeks to wake us for the start of a new day. We know that they loved us very much, and we hope they knew how much we loved them and miss them every day. We carry that love with us and know that they are together watching over all of us until we are all together again. Ron and Nancy Jay, Elza and Joey Todd Bill and Joanne Matthew, Brittany, Charlie and Mavis Ian and Aaron Cheryl

