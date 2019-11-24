Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn E. Schwarzmiller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn E. Schwarzmiller Sep. 1924 - Nov. 2019 Wife, Mom, Grandma, GG, Auntie, Evie. You were so many things to so many people: friend confidante, holder of stories. You loved to laugh and the feel of dirt in your fingers. You loved backroad rides and alley scavenging with Jill. Contos and lobster and morning coffee. Christmas lights, babies of all kinds and watching your grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Nothing seemed better than soaking up the warmth of the summer sun with family on the front porch steps. And now that you are once again dancing with Dad, grandpa, Tuver (TC), we will lovingly let you go until you once again are greeting us, at the Gates of Heaven. You've requested no memorial service but simply to be remembered in the things you love. Thank you to the hospice team who so caringly helped us through this last year.



