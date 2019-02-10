Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Grace Hoy. View Sign

Evelyn Grace (Kazen) Hoy Nov. 4, 1926 - Jan. 29, 2019 Evelyn went to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, whom she trusted at 12 years of age. Her greatest joy in life was to tell others about Jesus and serve Him with all her heart! Evelyn lived in Arlington, WA, all her life, initially working with her husband on the dairy farm, then working as a sales person in JC Penney in downtown Arlington and Snohomish, at Arlington Variety Store for Mary Green, at the Health Food Store and at Maranatha Realty for Bob and Carol Showalter, and finally as a cook at Cascade Valley Hospital. She was happily married to Dan Hoy for 64 years and they had four children. Evelyn was a member of the assembly of believers who meet in the Arlington Gospel Hall from her early teens until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann Kazen; by her husband, Dan Hoy, and by her sisters, Jennie Klein, Nellie Klein, and Ruth Koster. Evelyn is survived by her four children: Priscilla (Steve) Baker, Bob (Nancy) Hoy, Elaine (Bruce) Copp, and Tom (Ruth) Hoy. She also leaves nine grand-children, thirteen great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weller's Funeral Home in Arlington on February 21, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm. The graveside service will be held at 11 am at the Arlington Cemetery. The Celebration of her Life will be held at the Arlington Gospel Hall on Stillaguamish Ave on February 22, 2019 at 12:00pm.





804 State Ave

Marysville , WA 98270-4237

