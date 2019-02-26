Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Lorain Hansen. View Sign

Feb. 19, 1920 to Dec. 21, 2019 Evelyn Hansen went to Heaven to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born December 19, 1920 to John and Alma Olson on their farm in Kenmare, North Dakota where she grew up the youngest of nine children and graduated from Kenmare High School. On December 22, 1938 she married the love of her life, Horace (Hoke) Hansen of Kenmare and they were together 56 years. They had three children, a daughter Maxine (Micki), a daughter Sharon and a son Wayne. They moved to Washington State in 1944 settling in the Swan's Trail area in Snohomish and attended Swan's Trail Lutheran Church. Evy enjoyed hosting family dinners, attending church functions, baking chocolate chip cookies, sewing, cro-cheting, knitting and gar-dening. She would hand deliver tomato plants for her grandchildren to grow in their gardens. A special memory her family holds dear were the homemade Angel Food Cakes with strawberries and whipped cream for every grandchild's birthday that she also hand delivered. For many years she went hunting with her husband and family and in later years she and Hoke went fishing in their boat on Puget Sound. They also enjoyed clam digging at the ocean and packing up their camper and heading to Warm Beach Bible Camp where they would join family. Evy absolutely loved the Mariner's games and would call her son, Wayne, to talk about the game as they watched together. She worked for Scott Paper Company for over 25 years when she retired. She was a devout Christian and member of Word of Life Lutheran Brethren Church. She loved serving the Lord and working in the Children's departments wherever she was needed, especially in "Lamp Lighters" and children's choir where she handmade all of the choir robes for the children. Evy was preceded in death by her husband, Hoke in 1994, her daughter, Sharon in 2014 and grandson, Jay in 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Maxine (Micki) Hasse (Gene) of Arlington, WA, her son, Wayne Hansen (Midge) of Everett, WA; her grandchildren, Tami, Jeni, Kandi, Carla, Leslie, Liza, Anthony, Shelley, Susan and Caryn. She also has several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Special thanks to "Jummie" and the caregivers at First Blissful Abode in Everett who lovingly took wonderful care of her from December 2016 until her passing. Thank you to all Family and Friends for your many prayers for Evy over the years and a special thank you to Pastor Rollin Carlson who visited and prayed with Evy the day before she went to Heaven. Arrangements entrusted to Solie Funeral Home



