March 26, 1928 - Sept. 18, 2019 Evelyn Mae Holiman Krause, 91, of Marysville WA, passed away in her sleep, with her children by her side, on September 18, 2019. She was born March 26 1928 in Acme, WA. Evelyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles D. Holiman Sr.; second husband, Edwin Krause; beloved parents, her two brothers and four sisters. She worked for many years in Everett, WA at FW Woolworth Co. and later as a cook for the Marysville School District. Evelyn is survived by her two sons and daughter, Michael Holiman, wife, Nancy Holiman of Idaho; Linsey Holiman of Arizona; Craig Holiman and Tricia Sottero family of Idaho; Chuck Holiman, wife, Melissa Holiman of Marysville, WA; Cole Holiman, wife, Chelsea Holiman and their children, Henley and Crew of Granite Falls, WA; Sloane St. Onge and daughter, Wilder of Marysville, WA; Kari Holiman sons, Brandon Torfin, Adam Torfin, Erik Torfin of Everett WA; and many great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the following: Dee and Jerry for the friendship and making Evelyn at ease in her final days, Joyce Amundson for their freindship through the years, to the extended family of Edwin Krause and times they shared, Marysville Care Center providing end of life care. Graveside service at Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, WA on October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers maybe sent to the Marysville Cemetery. If you like to donate to a charity, please donate to St. Jude Research in the name of Evelyn Mae Holiman Krause.



