Evelyn Mallory Adamson, age 91, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. She was born on Grouse Flats in the Blue Mountains of Oregon, and grew up always with a baby pig or lamb by her side as a pet. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma (Courtney) and Leon Mallory of Clarkston, WA. Evelyn graduated from Pomeroy High School as valedictorian of her class, however, she always claimed she would rather have flunked a class than give a speech, had she known at the time. She went on to graduate from Kinman Business University, worked for the Asotin County Assessor's Office and Edmonds School District. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, reading, playing golf and bridge over the years in Clarkston, Edmonds and Camano Island, WA. She was an active member of the Stanwood United Methodist Church and developed many friendships over the years in these communities. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 69 years, Eugene; daughter, Jan and husband, Rowan; son, Tim and wife, Lisa; and four grandchildren that will all miss her dearly. Per Evelyn's wishes, no service will be held. The family requests donations be made to Stanwood UMC or Seattle Nordic Museum in her memory.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 6, 2019

